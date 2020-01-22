TRAGEDY IN BEIT SHEMESH: R’ Avraham Gelbman Z”L Killed In Crash, Father Of 8, Volunteer of ZAKA, United Hatzalah





R’ Avraham Gelbman, z’l, a 50-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh and father of eight, was killed on Wednesday morning when his car crashed into the guard rail on Highway 5 near the Barkan intersection. The circumstances of the accident are unclear.

R’ Gelbman,z’l, was extricated from the car by emergency services who sadly were forced to declare his death at the scene of the accident.

R’ Gelbman’s friends told B’Chadrei Chareidim that he was an important member of the Breslover community in Beit Shemesh and was very involved in doing chessed – he volunteered for Zaka, Ichud Hatzlah and Ezras Achim.

“The Zaka family mourns the tragic death of our dear volunteer who was devoted to chessed shel emes, R’ Avromi Gelbman, z”l, of the Beit Shemesh team,” Zaka stated.

