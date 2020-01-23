Family Finds Explosive Balloon on Their Front Doorstep





A family living in Kibbutz Sa’ad in southern Israel was shocked to discover that an explosive device connected to a balloon was sitting on their front doorstep. The explosive balloon had been launched from Palestinians in Gaza attempting to harm Israeli civilians and agriculture.

The father, who asked to remain anonymous, told Israel National News that: “Early in the morning, a member of the kibbutz passed near our home, saw the bunch of balloons, and called over security personnel.”

The family was called at 6:15 in the morning and told that there were balloons outside the house. They were instructed to remain indoors and away from the walls facing the doorway until police could come a defuse the bomb. The family stayed in the home’s “safe room”.

The father continued: “Despite the tension caused by such an event, we relied on the security forces to handle the event in the best way possible. From what I’ve seen, it seems that the bunch of balloons was made in a way that they would appeal to children. I hope that the instruction the children receive in school will prevent such temptations.”

“We’re already used to the situation. It’s a bit scary when it lands in your yard but after so many years on the Gaza border, it’s not really surprising.”

Incendiary and Explosive balloons have been launched at Israel by terrorists in the Gaza Strip since the summer of 2018.

