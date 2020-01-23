Tragedy in Jerusalem: Pregnant Woman Collapses & Dies At Entrance To Delivery Room, Baby Is Saved





A 36-year-old woman who was brought by MDA to Hadassah Har Hatzofim in Jerusalem on Tuesday night collapsed and died at the entrance to the delivery room.

Following extensive and prolonged resuscitation techniques, the hospital was forced to declare her death.

A senior midwife saved the baby through an immediate C-section and the baby is now in the NICU.

The medical staff believes that the death was the result of a cardiological issue which caused the woman’s aorta to rupture on the way or at the entrance to the hospital.

“The hospital staff is supporting the family at this difficult time, including a social worker who is at their side, and is providing all possible support in this extremely difficult incident,” the hospital stated. “The incident was reported to the Health Ministry.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







