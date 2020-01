A search is underway for a 24-year-old Israeli hiker who went missing on Sunday after being swept away in the Wanganui River in New Zealand.

Local rescue forces are working to locate him with the help of boats and a helicopter.

The Israeli Consul in New Zealand and the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry rre working with local authorities to locate the man.

