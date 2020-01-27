Jerusalem: Heavy Traffic In Chareidi Areas Expected As Light Rail Infrastructure Work Begins





The infrastructure work required to connect the Jerusalem light rail to additional neighborhoods is beginning on Sunday and is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion in the neighborhoods of Givat Shaul, Har Nof and Kiryat Moshe, Kikar Shabbos reported.

The extensive work required to connect the light rail, including upgrading infrastructure, constructing retaining walls and laying the light rail tracks, is expected to take at least three years. The construction work will be carried out from Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays as needed.

Residents of Har Nof, a highly-populated area of about 25,000 residents, have been complaining since the summer that the light rail construction work will place their neighborhood under “siege.” Apparently, the entrances to Har Nof are already presently clogged on a regular basis and the light rail work will compound the problem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








