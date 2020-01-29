Beit Shemesh Unveils Plan To Have All Public Building Generate Solar Power





A meeting was held this week in Beit Shemesh’s City Hall to launch a pilot program that will incorporate solar power to generate electricity on the roofs of 60 public buildings throughout the city.

The buildings will be equipped with solar panels whose purpose will be to generate power for the city’s buildings. The plan is expected to reduce the energy costs incurred by the city in the operation of those buildings and generate a surplus by selling electricity back to the Israel Electric Company (IEC).

So far 60 public buildings have been mapped out and the managers of the buildings whose roofs were found to be fittings were contacted and called in to discuss the project.

Footing the bill for the project will be the Interior Ministry as part of a special project aimed at assisting municipalities to generate income. It is expected that the new panels will provide the city with over 1 million NIS in annual income.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch said: “I am excited that the city of Beit Shemesh will be a pioneer in such a significant project of innovation and education. In this project, we will use the sun of Beit Shemesh to reduce electricity costs, thereby creating educational innovation and green and efficient energy, in a responsible and innovative way.”

“At a time when our municipal budget is in deficit, the municipality is working to find sources of income so that it can generate revenue for the residents. I am happy to be working together with the other city officials on this project,” she concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







