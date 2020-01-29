WATCH: Shulem Lemmer Sings Ani Ma’amin & Kal Malei Rachamim At UN On Holocaust Remembrance Day





Singer Shulem Lemer sang Ani Ma’amin and Kal Malei Rachamim at the United Nations Holocaust Memorial Ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan on Monday. The ceremony marked 75 years to the day of the liberation by the Soviet forces of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

The event included remarks by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and other political figures and Holocaust survivors Mr. Shraga Milstein and Ms. Irene Shashar told their stories. Rabbi Arthur Schneier recited the Kaddish and Mr. Itzhak Perlman was the musical contributor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







