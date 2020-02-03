WATCH: MK Uri Maklev Slams Liberman & Yisrael Beiteinu For Using Kosher Phones!





MK Uri Maklev (Degel HaTorah) attacked Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Yisrael Beiteinu on Sunday in an interview on the Knesset Channel in a rather surprising way, blasting them for using kosher phones.

Maklev claimed that the reason for Liberman’s mysterious behavior – his apparent use of a kosher phone – is due to the fact that his party is a criminal party.

“190 members of Yisrael Beiteinu have been investigated over the years by the police,” Maklev said. “Yisrael Beiteinu is a criminal party – dozens of them have been convicted – the people closest to Liberman.”

“The only way that Liberman is close to religion is his kosher cellphone. Besides religious and Chareidi people, only criminal families and terrorists walk around with a kosher phone [to avoid being tracked]. It’s undoubtedly a criminal party – it’s not one of them or a few – it’s the whole party.”

It should be noted that Liberman has been the subject of a police investigation in the past for corruption and bribery and breach of trust. The Israel Police recommended in 2010 that he be indicted and in 2011, the State Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had decided to charge Lieberman with fraud, money laundering, breach of trust and witness tampering.

In 2012 it was suddenly announced that the Justice Ministry had decided to only charge him with breach of trust and fraud, and not the more serious witness tampering and money laundering corruption charges and rumors abounded how this decision came about. In 2013, Liberman was unanimously acquitted.

