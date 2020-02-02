Boro Park Shomrim: Ready Willing and Able





It’s a heart stopping moment.

A toddler, barely 2 years of age, has gone missing.

The family is frantic, and for good reason. A two year old child roaming the city streets is a recipe for disaster.

“After the waves of panic made way for hysteria, I picked up the phone and called Shomrim. That was the smartest phone call I’ve ever made. Within minutes, my house was flooded with volunteers and within the hour, my baby was back home safe and sound. I shudder to think of what could have been. “

Without fanfare or commotion, Shomrim saved a child’s life and a mother’s sanity.

The calls don’t stop.

“Someone is in my basement. He’s carrying a knife.”

“My vehicle was stolen.”

“My elderly parent is lost.”

Shomrim is ready for every call.

Shomrim is ready to help every Jew.

With close to 100 calls a day, the Shomrim volunteers are busy round the clock protecting the streets and homes of Boro Park.

You know Shomrim is there.

And that give you peace of mind.

Peace of mind that when you need protection, Shomrim will be there.

· Lockouts

· Search and rescue

· Crime prevention

· Public notices

· Disaster control

· Scam control

· Locating missing children

· Locating missing seniors

Providing these services to keep our streets safe comes with a hefty price tag.

A price tag in the form of an annual budget of 100k.

And for that we need you.

Are you ready to help?

Are you ready to fund your own protection?

· Phones

· Radios

· Repeaters

· Lockout equipment

· Footage extraction equipment

· Patrol cars

· Bike registration

· Public notice placement

This year alone, Shomrim has removed 174 crime suspects off the streets and returned 319 missing children to the arms of their parents.

“For a period of time, we didn’t receive any packages ordered. The companies claimed it was delivered but we never got it. We reached out to Shomrim. Through camera footage from neighboring houses they identified the suspect that was stealing our stuff. The guy was arrested two days later.”

They are always ready.

Are you?

Donate Today.

