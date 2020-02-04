What’s Going On In Bnei Brak? Pipe Grenade Thrown In Apt., Stun Grenade Found At Entrance To Business





A stun grenade was found in the entrance of a money-changing business on Rechov Bnei Akiva on Monday morning, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The police were called about a suspicious object at the entrance of the business and an initial examination revealed that it was a stun grenade.

Police sappers were called to the scene as well as additional police officers. A lane of traffic on the busy Rabbi Akiva street was closed off as police sappers neutralized the grenade.

Earlier, at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday night, a pipe grenade was thrown at the electrical box in a residential apartment on Rechov Yerushalayim in which the owner of the money-changing business resides. Luckily, no one was injured but the explosion caused a fire and property was damaged.

Three fire trucks arrived at the scene and extinguished a fire that had broken out in an apartment on the upper level of the building. The occupants of the apartment escaped to the roof of the building and were not injured from the fire.

The police, who gathered evidence from the scene and opened an investigation, stated that the background of the incident is criminal.

