YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Meir Reuven Berkowitz ZATZAL, the Rov of Whispering Pines in Lakewood, after a lengthy illness.

The Levaya will be at his Shul at 12:00PM, and the Kevura in Kiryas Yoel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

