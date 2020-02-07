WATCH: Terrified Small Children Run For Cover As Balloon Terror Continues





Frightened kindergarten children ran for cover in Kiryat Gat when a cluster of explosive balloons was spotted over the kindergarten on Wednesday, Channel 13 News reported.

The children were playing outside when the balloon cluster appeared, forcing the teacher to quickly herd the frightened children back inside the kindergarten building.

Earlier on Wednesday, two clusters of balloons rigged with explosives landed in Israel, one in Sderot and the other in an agricultural field in the Merchavim Regional Council. Police sappers were called to the scene and neutralized the explosives.

Dozens of explosive balloons have been launched into Israel over the last two days, some of which exploded in the air, causing panic and shock among residents of Israel’s south. On Tuesday, explosive balloons exploded one after the other, with one cluster of balloons attached to a mortar rather than an explosive device. On Monday, nine explosive balloons landed in Israel.

“It’s impossible to live like this,” said one resident of the Gaza envelope area to Israeli media.

תיעוד | רגעי האימה בגן ילדים בקרית גת: בלון נפץ חלף בשמיים והגננת קראה: "כל הילדים להיכנס לגן" (יניר יגנה) pic.twitter.com/GVo0d1vNSc — וואלה! חדשות (@WallaNews) February 5, 2020

