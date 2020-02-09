WATCH: Arab Who Threw Firebomb Which Burst Into Flames On Police Officer Arrested In Chevron





Israeli security forces arrested an Arab in Chevron on Friday who is suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail that exploded on a Border Police officer on Monday, the IDF spokesperson stated on Motzei Shabbos.

“Yesterday, IDF combat soldiers arrested the terrorist who threw a Molotov cocktail on a Border Police officer on Monday in Chevron during violent riots,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “The suspect was transferred to security forces for interrogation.”

The Border Police officer was lightly wounded on Monday after the Molotov cocktail exploded on his shoulder, bursting into flames. Arab rioters also threw stones at the police.

“Luckily, the firebomb landed on my vest and I immediately extinguished the flames with my hands,” the police officer told Ynet. “I think it took about two-three seconds, during which I felt intense heat on my body.”

“It was a nes. What prevented the fire from igniting was my protective gear, including my vest which is made from flame-retardant material precisely due to the threat of Molotov cocktails. Luckily my clothes didn’t catch on fire.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








