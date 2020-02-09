POLL: Right-Wing Bloc Will Weaken, Chareidi Parties Will Decrease To 14 Seats





A Channel 13 News poll published on Motzei Shabbos shows that if the elections for the 23rd Knesset would be held today, Israel will still be in the same deadlock it’s been in since April. In fact, a B’Chadrei Chareidim report on Motzei Shabbos quoted Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal as saying that the Central Election Committee is already talking about a date for Israel’s fourth elections since April.

According to the poll, Blue and White would maintain its status as the Knesset’s largest party, winning 35 seats (two more than the previous elections) and the Likud would win 33 seats (one more than the previous elections).

The Chareidi parties would weaken significantly, winning 14 seats, with Shas winning only 7 seats versus the 9 seats it won in the previous elections and UTJ winning 7 seats – the same amount it won in the previous elections.

The Yamina list, headed by New Right chairman Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Education Minister Rafi Peretz would win 6 seats (versus the 7 seats they won in the last elections) and Otzma Yehudit headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir wouldn’t pass the minimum threshold to enter the Knesset, winning only 1.5% of the votes.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu would win 8 seats, the same amount it won in the previous elections.

The Joint Arab List would increase to 14 seats and the Labor-Gesher-Meretz union would win ten seats, one less than the previous elections when Labor -Gesher won 6 seats and the Democratic Union won 5 seats.

A full 21% of those polled answered that they haven’t yet decided who they’re voting for in the upcoming elections, which are being held in a little over three weeks, on March 2.

When counted by blocs, the poll showed that the right-wing bloc would win 53 seats, the left-wing/Arab bloc would win 59 seats and the “Liberman bloc” would receive 8 seats. Liberman refuses to commit to joining either bloc.

