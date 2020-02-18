Undercover Account: How Did The Dolev Terrorist Die & How Did The IDF Find Him?





The IDF announcement on Monday that the body of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Parsa Junction near Dolev in the Binyamin region two and a half weeks ago was located left many unanswered questions. How and when did the terrorist die and how did security forces finally locate his body after a 10-day manhunt?

An undercover Channel 12 reporter joined Israeli security forces, including the Shin Bet and Kfir and Duvdevan Brigades, in their search for the terrorist in Palestinian villages west of Ramallah, with most of their times spent in the dangerous village of Niama, where they interrogated villagers and searched courtyards, abandoned storage rooms and hidden caves.

At one point, the village residents began shooting flares at the IDF forces and within a short time, the soldiers were bombarded by so many flares, stones and Molotov cocktails that Border Police officers were summoned to disperse the Arabs, which they did using rubber bullets and pepper spray.

As the days passed, evidence showed that the terrorist was probably somewhere nearby and the security forces began focusing their search on the nearby wadi, joined by scouts and soldiers from the IDF’s Missing Persons Unit. The terrorist’s body was eventually found in a tangle of vegetation hundreds of meters from the site of the shooting attack.

The IDF believes that the terrorist, who was shot at by IDF soldiers following the attack, was wounded. After fleeing from the scene of the attack, he hid in the wadi from Israeli security forces, eventually dying from his wounds.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)





