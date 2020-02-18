NEARLY YEARS LATER: Helmet Of IDF Pilot Killed In Crash Found By Hiker [PHOTOS]





A person hiking in SOuthern israel came across a helmet of what appeared to be an IDF pilot. After notifying authorities, it was determined that the helmet belonged to IDF pilot Maj. Danny Gori Z”L.

Gori was killed when his plane went down in an exercise in 1984.

Hie remains were found and brought to kevurah.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the hiker posted a photo of the helmet on Facebook along with the caption “Gori”. Representatives of the IAF’s missing and investigating branch immediately contacted the hiker to identify the exact location where the helmet was located.

After checking the information, a team was set up to locate and return the helmet to the pilot family, which was updated with all the details.

The helmet was given to his daughter who was born a few months after his death.

