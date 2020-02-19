PHOTOS: Israeli Diplomats Around The World Cast Their Votes In 3rd Election Of The Year, Some In Face Masks

Israeli diplomats and emissaries working abroad began voting to elect the members of the 23d Knesset on Wednesday in the third election in the past year, about two weeks before voting will commence in Israel on March 2.

Israel’s ambassador in Wellington, New Zealand cast the first vote at 9 a.m. (Tuesday night 10 p.m. Israeli time) and other Israeli officials in New Zealand and Australia followed.

Israeli diplomats in China and Hong Kong voted while wearing their face masks.

In New Delhi, India, Israeli voters were even provided with refreshments: Kulfi (קולפי – Indian ice cream) for the third Kalpi (קלפי – polling station) in a year.

About 5,200 Israeli diplomats and emissaries have the right to vote in 96 locations around the globe from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to the varying time zones, the 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. will stretch out to 30 hours, ending in San Francisco.

Private Israeli citizens, who are not permitted to vote abroad, must return to Israel if they want to exercise their civil duty, something that many Chareidi Israelis did before the previous election in September.

An exception is made for Israeli diplomats and emissaries, who have the right to vote outside Israel and the Israeli government also allows Israeli emissaries sent abroad by Keren Hayesod, KKL-JNF, the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization to vote outside Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)