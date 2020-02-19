PHOTOS: Israeli Diplomats Around The World Cast Their Votes In 3rd Election Of The Year, Some In Face Masks





Israeli diplomats and emissaries working abroad began voting to elect the members of the 23d Knesset on Wednesday in the third election in the past year, about two weeks before voting will commence in Israel on March 2.

Israel’s ambassador in Wellington, New Zealand cast the first vote at 9 a.m. (Tuesday night 10 p.m. Israeli time) and other Israeli officials in New Zealand and Australia followed.

Exciting to cast the first vote in the world for #Israel's 🇮🇱 23rd Knesset elections. Over the next 24 hours thousands of Israelis abroad will join me in exercising their democratic rights. pic.twitter.com/4PKP9dl0A0 — 🇮🇱 Ambassador Gerberg (@ISRAmbNZ) February 18, 2020

Israeli diplomats in China and Hong Kong voted while wearing their face masks.

Whenever needed- MFA diplomats represent Israel across the globe even during hardships & challenges. Proud of our diplomats in China! @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/XSeY7DBzTv — Yuval Rotem 🇮🇱 (@Yuval_Rotem) February 19, 2020

In New Delhi, India, Israeli voters were even provided with refreshments: Kulfi (קולפי – Indian ice cream) for the third Kalpi (קלפי – polling station) in a year.

הדיפלומטים הישראלים ברחבי תבל החלו להצביע בבחירות לכנסת ה-23 כבר אתמול ב-22:00 שעון ישראל. בהודו הצביעו לפני דקות אחדות והתכבדו בקולפי, גלידה הודית.

שנאמר: ״פעם שלישית קולפי״. pic.twitter.com/jpWMvrnW0N — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) February 19, 2020

קינוח קולפי מושלם במסעדה הודית מושלמת pic.twitter.com/qfJs2m0EI9 — Ran250 (@ran250250) November 1, 2018

About 5,200 Israeli diplomats and emissaries have the right to vote in 96 locations around the globe from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to the varying time zones, the 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. will stretch out to 30 hours, ending in San Francisco.

Private Israeli citizens, who are not permitted to vote abroad, must return to Israel if they want to exercise their civil duty, something that many Chareidi Israelis did before the previous election in September.

An exception is made for Israeli diplomats and emissaries, who have the right to vote outside Israel and the Israeli government also allows Israeli emissaries sent abroad by Keren Hayesod, KKL-JNF, the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization to vote outside Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)






