PHOTOS: Israeli Diplomats Around The World Cast Their Votes In 3rd Election Of The Year, Some In Face Masks

Israeli diplomats and emissaries working abroad began voting to elect the members of the 23d Knesset on Wednesday in the third election in the past year, about two weeks before voting will commence in Israel on March 2.

Israel’s ambassador in Wellington, New Zealand cast the first vote at 9 a.m. (Tuesday night 10 p.m. Israeli time) and other Israeli officials in New Zealand and Australia followed.

Exciting to cast the first vote in the world for #Israel's 馃嚠馃嚤 23rd Knesset elections. Over the next 24 hours thousands of Israelis abroad will join me in exercising their democratic rights. pic.twitter.com/4PKP9dl0A0 — 馃嚠馃嚤 Ambassador Gerberg (@ISRAmbNZ) February 18, 2020

Israeli diplomats in China and Hong Kong voted while wearing their face masks.

Whenever needed- MFA diplomats represent Israel across the globe even during hardships & challenges. Proud of our diplomats in China! @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/XSeY7DBzTv — Yuval Rotem 馃嚠馃嚤 (@Yuval_Rotem) February 19, 2020

In New Delhi, India, Israeli voters were even provided with refreshments: Kulfi (拽讜诇驻讬 – Indian ice cream) for the third Kalpi (拽诇驻讬 – polling station) in a year.

讛讚讬驻诇讜诪讟讬诐 讛讬砖专讗诇讬诐 讘专讞讘讬 转讘诇 讛讞诇讜 诇讛爪讘讬注 讘讘讞讬专讜转 诇讻谞住转 讛-23 讻讘专 讗转诪讜诇 讘-22:00 砖注讜谉 讬砖专讗诇. 讘讛讜讚讜 讛爪讘讬注讜 诇驻谞讬 讚拽讜转 讗讞讚讜转 讜讛转讻讘讚讜 讘拽讜诇驻讬, 讙诇讬讚讛 讛讜讚讬转.

砖谞讗诪专: 状驻注诐 砖诇讬砖讬转 拽讜诇驻讬状. pic.twitter.com/jpWMvrnW0N — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) February 19, 2020

About 5,200 Israeli diplomats and emissaries have the right to vote in 96 locations around the globe from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to the varying time zones, the 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. will stretch out to 30 hours, ending in San Francisco.

Private Israeli citizens, who are not permitted to vote abroad, must return to Israel if they want to exercise their civil duty, something that many Chareidi Israelis did before the previous election in September.

An exception is made for Israeli diplomats and emissaries, who have the right to vote outside Israel and the Israeli government also allows Israeli emissaries sent abroad by Keren Hayesod, KKL-JNF, the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization to vote outside Israel.

