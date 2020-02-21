The Incredible Story Of The Embarrassed Chassan





The mashpiah Rav Meilech Biderman told an incredible story at a gathering in the Viznitzer yeshivah Yeshuos Moshe in Kiryat Sefer this week, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Biderman told the bochurim that last Wednesday, on yud ches Shevat, a Vitznitzer avreich approached him and told a moving story.

“‘My brother got married last year and his Aufruf was exactly a year ago on yud ches Shevat,” the avreich said. ‘His Aufruf was at the big beis medrash in Kiryat Vitznitz and there were ten chassanim that Shabbos in the beis medrash.

‘Like every Shabbos, every chassan is told beforehand which aliyah he’ll receive so that his female relatives in the ezras nashim will be ready to throw the pekelach.

‘My brother was called up for his aliyah and the men began to sing for him but for some reason the women weren’t yet ready to throw the pekalach. My brother was so embarrassed that the men sang for him and no pekelach were thrown on him that he covered his face with his bekeshe.

‘After the davening was over, my sister, who was already married a few years but didn’t yet have children approached her brother and begged him to forgive the women for inadvertently embarrassing him and in that zechus, he should give her a bracha to be zocheh to have children. My brother, of course, agreed and gave her a heartfelt bracha.'”

Rav Biderman concluded: “Last night, on yud ches Shevat -exactly a year since the Aufruf – the chassan’s sister made a vacht nacht [when small children recite Shema near the infant the night before his bris].”

“Exactly a year to the day after the chassan forgave the women for embarrassing him and gave his sister a bracha for children, his bracha was fulfilled.”

