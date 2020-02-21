First Palestinian Arab Contracts Corona Virus





A Palestinian Arab student, Muhammad Abu Namus, who is currently in school for his doctorate in the Wuhan province in China, has contracted the COVID-19 Coronavirus. According to Namus who gave an interview to Ma’an news agency, the virus feels “similar to the flu but the symptoms are a lot worse.”

In a different interview with Sky News that was held in Arabic Namus said: “The symptoms are harsh and painful, and the patient feels like his lungs are bursting out of his body.”

Namus added that the local doctors have said that COVID-19 completely destroys the lungs. Abu Namus is currently being treated at a hospital in Wuhan. He is receiving antivirals, medications to strengthen his immune system, and vitamins. The patients are examined each day, and once every three days patients undergo a chest x-ray.

According to current statistics, since the beginning of December 2019, over 75,775 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, and 2,130 people have died.

