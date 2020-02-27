EXPLOSIVE: Senior Gantz Advisor Caught On Tape: “Gantz Is A Zero, Danger To State of israel”





Reporter Amit Segal reported on Thursday evening that he is in possession of a secret recording of Yisrael Bachar, the senior advisor to Blue & White Chairman Benny Gantz. The recording is extremely damaging, and highly embarrassing.

On the recording, Bachar is heard saying that “Gantz is a zero of zeros”, is a danger to the State of Israel, and has no courage to attack Iran”.

Meanwhile, Segal says the recording also has MK Omer Yankelowitz, the only Chareidi MK that Blue & White has in their party, making a nasty remark about Gantz calling him “weak and stupid”.

