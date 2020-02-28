Op-Ed By Councilman Chaim Deutsch: Are Plastic Bags The New Bail Reform?





Your grocery shopping experience is about to get a lot more expensive, thanks to onerous new regulations imposed by New York State lawmakers.

Particularly for large families, a typical grocery visit can cost hundreds of dollars. These costs are only growing to grow, as the “plastic bag ban”/”paper bag tax” takes effect on March 1st.

This is going to impact your life in a very real way.

Aside from a few minor exceptions, all plastic single-use carryout bags will be banned. (Notable exemptions: restaurant bags, pre-packaged bags {like trash bags}, and produce bags.) Paper bags will be offered as a disposable option, but each bag will cost the consumer at least five cents, with larger sizes costing as much as twenty cents – meaning that families will see their grocery charges rising.

The state is urging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags. This becomes a hardship, and unlikely for someone shopping for a large family. Many grocery stores offer a delivery option, but there too, the costs will grow. Most supermarkets in our district will begin to charge $7.50 for delivery, as well as charging for each individual box. This will add up quickly, with medium to large families incurring charges upwards of five hundred dollars a year!

No matter the size of the family, this new ban/tax will impose a financial burden – and a hassle – on all New Yorkers, many of whom are working multiple jobs and long hours to put food on their family’s table. Some of our state’s most vulnerable – our seniors and people with disabilities – will be hardest hit, making it even more difficult for them to thrive within our communities.

I care about the environment, and I certainly applaud anyone who chooses to utilize reusable bags in place of plastic or paper. But I strongly believe that consumers should be offered the choice, not compelled. But is the state the appropriate regulator of how private businesses conduct their operations? Does the state have a right to interfere with the private exchange between a customer and a service provider? Legally – yes, they do. But in examining the intentions of the new law – to make our state more environmentally conscientious – I don’t see this having the desired impact.

A 2007 comprehensive study conducted by the Australian government about the environmental impacts of bags found that paper bags have a higher carbon footprint than plastic. This is primarily because more energy is required to produce and transport paper bags. So as I see it, the benefits of outlawing plastic bags will likely be outweighed by the negatives of increasing the paper bag output of our state. When we add the extra costs, the burden on families, and the upheaval this is causing business owners – is it really worth it?

For store-owners, particularly small mom and pop style establishments, this new ban is going to make it more expensive and difficult to run their businesses. Many of them have back stock of plastic bags, which they are now unable to use. They also will now have the added expenses of purchasing paper bags, as well as likely having to hire more workers for deliveries, as more people choose that option for larger shopping trips. These costs will certainly be passed on to customers. I am also keenly aware that the state has not made any significant effort to contact store owners to explain the new regulations, leaving business owners confused, and susceptible to violations for offenses they may not even realize they are committing.

When the city version of this legislation came before the New York City Council, I joined a number of my colleagues in voting against it. I also was the only member of the City Council to testify in opposition of the bag tax at a State hearing on the subject in June of 2016. My opposition to this legislation is, simply put, that the ban/tax is putting an unfair financial strain on lower and middle income families. I do not dispute that plastic bags are bad for the environment – in fact, I encourage you to stop by my office at 2401 Avenue U during business hours to receive a free reusable bag. That said, I remain seriously concerned about the wide-reaching impacts that this ban/tax will have on our city’s economy. If we’ve learned anything from thfe state’s failure with bail reform, it should be that even the best of intentions can result in disaster if there is poor implementation. In other words: either do it right, or don’t do it at all.

Facts about the ban/tax:

In general, single-use plastic bags are banned. There are exceptions, such as plastic produce or meat bags, pre-packaged bags (such as Ziplocs or trash bags), dry cleaning bags, restaurant carryout bags, or very thick plastic bags.

Paper bags will be the only disposable option, and will be taxed at five cents apiece. (Stores can also offer cardboard boxes, but most charge for that option.)

Of the five cent tax, two cents will go towards purchase and distribution of reusable bags. Three cents will go towards the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

If you pay using SNAP or WIC, you will not be charged any paper bag fees.







