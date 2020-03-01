Harav Mazuz Breaks His Silence: “Vote For Yahadus HaTorah, I Myself Am Voting For Them, Liberman & Lapid Are ‘Reshaim A’rurim’





Following a prolonged battle among Chareidi parties for the public support of Hagaon Harav Meir Mazuz, Roshe Yeshivah Kisei Rachamim, the Rosh Yeshivah stated on Sunday morning, a day before Israel’s elections on Monday that Yahadus HaTorah is the “l’chatchila” party to vote, Kikar H’shabbos reported.

Yahadus HaTorah MKs Moshe Gafni, Yaakov Asher and Yanky Tessler visited Harav Mazuz at his home in Bnei Brak on Sunday morning and asked him what to tell his students who want to vote in accordance with the Rosh Yeshivah’s wishes.

The Rosh Yeshivah responded: “L’chatchila one should vote for Yahadus HaTorah,” adding that he himself is voting for Yahadus HaTorah.

On the other hand, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report on Sunday about the meeting between Harav Mazuz and Hagaon Harav Shimon Badani, a member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, last week, the Rosh Yeshivah said that as long as one votes for a Torah party on the right, he is doing the right thing, adding that if someone has been assisted by Yahadus HaTorah, he should vote Gimmel and if someone was assisted by Shas, he should vote Shas.

“This issue [elections] is so important this time,” Harav Mazuz said. “Liberman wants to swallow the whole country, he’s a rasha m’rusha – huge headlines that all the money is going to Chareidim – he’s a despicable rasha. What is this? Someone comes from Russia to live here and dominates the entire state. He’s slightly down in the polls – that’s what’s been written – but he needs to go down completely.”

The Rosh Yeshivah also spoke about Blue and White at the meeting, saying: “We’re in great tza’ar. This Gantz is making the world crazy…there will be a nes and everyone will come to vote. The world senses the flattery and deceit on the other side. If Lapid rises, chalilah, he won’t leave even a remnant of the Torah. He and Liberman are both reshaim a’rurim. They have no respect whatsoever for the yeshivos like Shimon Peres did. We need to make a kenes tefillah and pour our hearts out at the Kosel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







