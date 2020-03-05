Miracle: Charedi Boy Rescued After Falling In Wadi Og National Park





A 12-year-old Charedi boy is alive due to a miracle after he fell from heights in Wadi Og national park on Wednesday. The boy only suffered light injuries after a fall that should have killed him.

The boy, a resident of Beitar Illit, was hiking the trail through the wadi with his family when he slipped and fell off the side of a cliff face.

Volunteers from the Megillot-Dead Sea Search and Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene after family members reported what had happened. The volunteers found the injured boy in the lower segment of Wadi Og and transported him out of the Wadi on a stretcher.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








