COJO Flatbush Postpones Legislative Breakfast Due to Public Health Concerns





COJO Flatbush CEO Louis Welz announced on Wednesday that the social service agency’s 41st annual Community Legislative Breakfast, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, has been postponed due to public-health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“We take this step out of an abundance of caution,” said Welz. “Our greatest hope is that in hindsight this will seem like an overreaction. At this time, however, it seems to be the correct decision.”

The COJO Flatbush Legislative Breakfast has become one of the most anticipated events on New York City’s communal-political calendar, attended by hundreds of elected officials, religious leaders, community activists, and other notables.

Welz expressed gratitude for the guidance he received from the COJO Flatbush Board of Directors and from medical professionals and community leaders before making what he termed a “difficult but necessary decision.” Kenneth Gibbs of Maimonides Medical Center, Dr. Scott Lorin and Brad Korn of Mt. Sinai Health System, Eric Goldstein of UJA-Federation of New York, Rabbi Michael Miller of the JCRC of New York, and David Mandel of Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services were among those consulted.

“We also took to heart the advice of Benjamin Franklin, who famously said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Welz added.

A new date for the Legislative Breakfast has not been set, but Welz said he hopes to reschedule it later this spring.

“We know that many people will be disappointed,” said Welz. “We, of course, are disappointed as well. But I can assure all those who looked forward to the Breakfast that when it does take place it will be the special event they’ve come to expect. Right now, however, our main concern is for everyone’s health and safety.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








