﻿El Al Halting Flights To Most Destinations Around The World





El Al announced on Thursday that it is gradually ending flights to most international destinations by Sunday evening but will continue to operate some flights to the US, Canada, England, France and South Africa “out of a sense of national responsibility.”

“In recent hours and days, there have been increasing reports about the total cessation of foreign airlines at Ben-Gurion Airport in light of the various directives and decreasing demand,” said El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin. “After an assessment of the situation, El Al is forced to gradually suspend its operations to most of its destinations.”

“We are monitoring the situation and out of a sense of national responsibility we’ll continue to maintain regular aerial connections to New York, Newark, Toronto, London, Paris and Johannesburg to transport passengers and cargo in accordance with the published schedule.”

· Last flight to Boston will depart Sunday (March 15, 20)

· Last flight to Mumbai will depart on Sunday (March 15, 20)

· Last flight to San Francisco will depart Monday (March 16, 20)

· Last flight to Moscow and Brussels will depart on Monday (March 16, 20)

· Last Flight to Miami will depart on Wednesday (March 18, 20)

· Last flight to Los Angeles will depart on Wednesday afternoon (March 18, 20)

“El Al is closely following the requests and guidelines of the Health Ministry and is fully prepared to swiftly resume operations to various destinations around the world according to operational and commercial needs.”

“We advise the public to check the date of their flights and update themselves on the announcements regarding their flights.”

“The company’s company service will be increased as much as possible. At the same time, there is a prolonged waiting period due to the tens of thousands of inquiries. We apologize for the inconvenience. We’re doing our utmost to assist all our customers in a timely manner.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








