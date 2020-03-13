Gesher Party Leader Orly Levy-Abekasis Will Seemingly Not Recommend Gantz For Prime Minister





Numerous media reports in Israel are claiming Leader of the Gesher faction, Mk Orly Levy-Abekasis (Labor-Meretz-Gesher) is no longer expected to recommend Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz to form a government. The notice came from senior officials of the Blue and White party during an interview with Channel 13 News on Thursday.

Earlier int he week Levy-Abekasis said that she would refuse to back a minority government that relied on the support of the Joint List. The statement, which came upon the heals of two MKs of the Blue and White Party also stating the same thing, dealt a huge blow to Gantz’s plan to oust Netanyahu by forming a minority government.

Levy-Abekasis further angered her political partners of Labor and Meretz, when she did not attend a press conference held by the faction on Thursday. The press conference saw the faction’s leader, Amir Peretz announce that he still supported forming a “narrow government” backed by the Joint List.

Thus far Peretz has remained silent regarding Levy-Abekasis’ actions. However, elements from within the faction have been pressuring Peretz to speak up about what they perceive to be insurrection within the ranks.







