Hagaon Mordechai Gross: “If El Al Would Stop Flying On Shabbos It Would Mitigate The Epidemic”





The members of the Badatz kashrus organization gathered at the home of the Gaon Av Beis Din Chanichei HaYeshivos Rav Mordechai Gross on Thursday and asked him to deliver words of chizuk in face of the global coronavirus crisis, Kikar HaShabbos reported.

“Am Yisrael can be of assistance regarding all incidents that influence the world,” the Rav began by saying. “Therefore we’re obligated to be mis’orer and reflect on how we can be me’takein our actions.”

“The main thing is the inyan of Shabbos Kodesh – to guard its kedushah b’shleimus because oneg (‘ענג’) Shabbos nullifies affliction (‘נגע’) – the foundations of this is in Sefer HaYatzira.”

“It’s clear to me that if an important company like El Al would accept upon itself to keep Shabbos Kodesh k’hilchasa completely, including the flying of airplanes (not the El Al airlines) and its subsidiaries – this zechus would stand as a chesed and rachamim before the Borei HaOlam to mitigate the severity of the epidemic.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







