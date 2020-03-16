Be Proactive! Defend Yourself Against Coronavirus

Sponsored Content





The coronavirus has hit hard across the world. The numbers are rapidly growing and experts say it can be months before a vaccine is released. In the world of medicine, there are no answers. Be proactive! What can you do? Help your body defend and resist viruses and bacteria. Boost your immune system. Build yourself from within, at the cellular level.

What you need:

Nutriferon®

Interferon is made and released by cells in response to the presence of viruses. In a typical scenario, a virus-infected cell will release interferons causing nearby cells to heighten their anti-viral defenses.

Nutri-Feron® is a powerful, clinically tested phytonutrient blend shown in laboratory studies to naturally increase interferon at the cellular level.

Provides powerful support to help maintain healthy immune function.

The only such product available on the market created by the discoverer of interferon, world-renowned immunologist Dr. Yasuhiko Kojima, who spent decades screening hundreds of botanicals to identify natural interferon boosters.

Opti-Flora DI® (digestive-immunity)

Clinically proven probiotic formula that is guaranteed to provide live bacteria that survives the stomach acids.

The live, good bacteria is vital for battling any unwanted invaders.

Sustained Release Vitamin C

The strongest antioxidant, which helps support the immune system and protect against free radicals.

Our vitamin C is sustained release, it thereby maintains a balanced level of this vital vitamin in the bloodstream.

“I have not seen any virus yet that was not cured or markedly ameliorated by massive doses of vitamin C.” (Robert F. Cathcart, MD)

The coronavirus pandemic can be dramatically slowed, or stopped, with the immediate widespread use of high doses of vitamin C. Physicians have demonstrated the powerful antiviral action of vitamin C for decades. There has been a lack of media coverage of this effective and successful approach against viruses in general, and coronavirus in particular.

It is very important to maximize the body’s anti-oxidative capacity and natural immunity to prevent and minimize symptoms when a virus attacks the human body. The host environment is crucial. Preventing is obviously easier than treating severe illness.

(From the journal of Orthomolecular Medicine)

Garlic

Natures #1 anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal.

Shaklee’s blend combines premium, non aged garlic along with spearmint and rosemary to enhance the flavor.

When non aged, garlic retains Allicin, the compound which is responsible for it’s immune powers.

*Package can include 32 fl. oz Shaklee natural anti-bacterial hand soap and dispenser.

Nutritionists have joined forces to configure a powerful and effective super package but items are quickly going out of stock. Whether you are looking to protect and prevent or are currently battling, this may be the solution you need. ACT NOW!

Next day delivery available.

917-757-7094

If no answer leave a message with your call back info.

or

goldie.shaklee@gmail.com







