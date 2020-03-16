Chareidim Enraged Over Actions of Jerusalem Mayor Excluding Them From Decisions About City Affairs In Light of Coronavirus





Charedi city councilors in Jerusalem arranged a break-off meeting of their caucus following the actions of Mayor Moshe Leon with regard to safeguards against the Coronavirus that the city has taken. According to a report that appeared in BChadrei Charedim, the Mayor held meetings to set policies for the city of Jerusalem but did not invite members of the city council to discuss the decisions made.

According to one high ranking city official, “During the meeting on Thursday, Leon held a council meeting and requested ratification of new measures against the virus but would not include the city councilors in making the decisions.” The meetings mentioned often involved decisions that affect the Chareidi community and the heads of the Chareidi factions were not invited.

In response, Councilors from the factions of Degel HaTorah, Shas, Agudas Yisroel, and The Jewish Home Party held a meeting of their own in order to come up with a response to the spread of the virus in Jerusalem and how the religious community can more easily deal with the directives from the Health Ministry.

When Leon discovered the meeting he was enraged and summoned numerous participants to his office to discuss their actions.

In response to the breakaway meeting, Leon’s office issued a statement that said: “We are in the middle of a national crisis that is developing and changing all the time and that has incredible implications for society and the economy. The Mayor is handling the crisis and conferring continually with members of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Health Ministry, and the National Security Council. City Councilors are receiving regular updates with regard to what is being done and are attempting to assist with whatever they can in an effort to have an efficient government in the city.”

