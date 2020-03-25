Ki Heim Chayeinu And Shivti: Special Learning Program





Want to learn all there is to know about the Pesach seder?

Invest one hour each day in your home, from now until Pesach, in a structured learning program.

This week, attain complete and total understanding of the Mitzvah of Sippur Yetzias Mitzrayim.

Cover the Gemaros, Poskim, Lomdus, Teshuvos and Halacha L’Ma’aseh, with our easy-to-use learning model. Your Pesach seder will be an entirely different experience!

Thousands of Yidden are now home from work, school, or Yeshiva – whether due to school closures, quarantine, or government order. This translates into tens of thousands of hours of time. Hours during which we can accomplish so much. Beth Medrash Govoha’s highly-popular Shivti program is partnering with Agudath Israel’s Ki Heim Chayeinu in rolling out a special B’Shivticha B’veisecha initiative, filling your day with meaning, accomplishment, and the protection that limud Hatorah brings.

Shivti’s model is simple – the editorial staff learns a sugya in depth – beginning with the posuk in Chumash and continuing to the Gemara, the Rishonim, the Acharonim, and all the way through to the contemporary Poskim. All source material needed to learn the sugya is compiled in a single booklet. This single booklet enables one to learn the entire sugya in depth, guided by detailed explanations, footnotes, pointers, and more. Whether you are a serious Talmid Chacham or a newbie – or somewhere in between – you will be captivated by the Shivti style.

In response to “the new normal,” B’Shivticha B’veisecha will be providing a live Shiur (in Hebrew, English, and Yiddish), to guide you as you learn through a new sugya each week, which will be followed by exciting shiurim by prominent Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva, who expound further on the subject you have just learned.

Grab this opportunity to finally learn about Pesach the way you always wanted to!

To access go to www.agudah.org or www.shivtiyk.com/covid19.







