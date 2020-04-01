Chayim Aruchim Commends HHS And OCR For Civil Rights Protections Announcement As Coronavirus Rages On





Amid growing concerns regarding shortages of equipment and supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic, we applaud the United States Department of Health and Human Services and its Office for Civil Rights for ensuring that fair and equitable care be provided to all Americans in a recently released bulletin.

Acknowledging the ongoing Public Health Emergency, the March 28th bulletin reminds all HHS funded health programs and activities that the law prohibits discrimination against individuals because of their race, color, national origin, age, existing disabilities or quality of life assessments.

“We commend President Trump, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Director Severino for taking concrete steps to protect the dignity of all human life,” said Chayim Aruchim President, Rabbi Shmuel Lefkowitz. “To quote Director Severino, ‘Persons with disabilities, with limited English skills, or needing religious accommodations should not be put at the end of the line for health services during emergencies.’”

(YWN World Headuquarters – NYC)







