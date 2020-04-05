Kiryat Sefer, Elad & Other Cities, J-m Neighborhoods, Likely To Be Locked Down





Israel Police and the IDF are preparing to enforce additional closures on cities and neighborhoods in Jerusalem with a high rate of coronavirus cases at the request of the Health Ministry. The move comes after the city of Bnei Brak was placed into lockdown on Friday morning.

Government officials will make a final decision regarding closures in the next day or two.

The cities that are most likely to be put into lockdown are Elad and Modi’in Ilit. Other cities with high rates of infections are Beit Shemesh, Efrat, Ashkelon, Tiverya, Migdal Ha’Emek, Sderot, Karmiel and Kochav Yaakov.

The neighborhoods in Jerusalem that have a high rate of infection are Mea Shearim, Geulah, Har Nof, and the East Jerusalem Arab neighborhoods of Beit Chaninah and Beit Tzafafa. One report also listed Bayit Vegan, Romema and Givat Mordechai.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








