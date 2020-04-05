Magen David Adom Crew Attacked While Doing COVID-19 Tests In Meah Shearim [PHOTOS]





A Magen David Adom team was attacked in Meah Shearim while trying to test for Coronavirus carriers in the neighborhood on Shabbos.

The attack took place on Zechariah HaRofeh Street in the neighborhood as one EMT put down the box of tested samples near the home of a patient whom they were testing.

He was hit by stones and household items that were thrown at him. He suffered minor injuries to his head and was taken to the hospital for care.

Additionally, a vehicle belonging to the city that was being used by MDA had its windshield smashed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







