“Some Chareidi Neighborhoods In J-m Have Higher Rates Of COVID-19 Than Bnei Brak”

Deri is leading the government task force to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Bnei Brak and other Chareidi communities. During a meeting of the newly formed Knesset Committee for the Coronavirus, Deri said that “the majority of coronavirus patients in Jerusalem are in Charedi neighborhoods and there’s a higher percentage of cases in some of those neighborhoods than in Bnei Brak.”

Deri didn’t name the neighborhoods but other reports have listed Geulah, Mea Shearim and Har Nof and one report added Bayit Vegan (where there is a very large percentage of French Jews), Givat Mordechai and Romema.

There have also been reports of additional cities, including several Chareidi ones, that have a high percentage of coronavirus cases and may be locked down. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Army Radio on Sunday morning: “I’m working toward enforcing closures in Modi’in Illit, Elad, the Chareidi neighborhoods of Beit Shemesh and Migdal HaEmek.

Jerusalem currently has 1,032 confirmed cases of the virus and Bnei Brak has 1,214 cases, although its population is a fifth of the size of Jerusalem.

Below is a video showing Israel Police stopping Kiryat Sefer residents at the exit to the city to ensure their outings are in line with Health Ministry regulations. A large percentage of the drivers responded that they are venturing to neighboring yishuvim to buy eggs, a basic Pesach necessity, due to the current egg shortage in Israel.

המשטרה הציבה מחסום ביציאה מהיישוב מודיעין עילית. השוטרים מתשאלים כל נוסע מדוע הוא יוצא ולאן. חלק גדול מהתושבים עונים שהם יוצאים ליישובים הסמוכים כדי לקנות ביצים בעקבות המחסור שנוצר בביצים ביישוב@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/BYEkHcmkhr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 5, 2020

Below, IDF soldiers prepare food packages for elderly and needy Bnei Brak residents.

הבוקר החלה משימת הסיוע של פיקוד העורף לעיר בני ברק. חיילי עוצבת האש התייצבו בעיר והחלו בסיוע לרשות המקומית. ברגעים אלו, עוסקים חיילי העוצבה באספקת מזון לתושבים ולאוכלוסיות נזקקות pic.twitter.com/9lxBRgP4sR — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 5, 2020

ברגעים אלו חיילי אוגדת הקומנדו 98 וחיילי פיקוד העורף מספקים מזון לאלפי קשישים ולמבודדים ברחבי העיר בני ברק.

מי שיכול לקיים בידוד יעיל בביתו, נביא לו מזון לדלת דירתו. מי שאינו יכול, ומבקש שנעבירו למלונית גלאט כשר, נעשה זאת.

חיילי צה״ל עם תושבי בני ברק עם כל הלב.

כולנו אחים!🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayT19KJ3f3 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 5, 2020

