Israel Sends Pesach Products To Jews In Egypt: “Kind Of Like Pesach In Reverse”





Israel’s Foreign Ministry recently arranged to send matzohs and other kosher L’Pesach products to the Jewish communities in Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt. As the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Dan Poraz said: “From Israel to Egypt. Kind of like Pesach in reverse.”

“Thanks to a joint initiative of the Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and Jewish organizations, matzos and kosher for Pesach products were transferred this week from Israel to Egypt to the Jewish communities in Cairo and Alexandria,” Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz wrote on Twitter.

“Even during our current difficulties, we’re not forgetting our brothers in the Jewish communities in Egypt. I’m happy we can help them celebrate Pesach k’hilchaso this year as well.”

Moving gesture by @IsraelMFA and @IsraelinEgypt: Matzahs and other Kosher products from #Israel were sent to our sisters and brothers at the Jewish communities in Cairo and Alexandria.

From Israel to #Egypt. kind of like Passover in reverse 😉 https://t.co/KqoGNLFAOB — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) April 6, 2020

