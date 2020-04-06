TONIGHT: Shabbos Hagadol Drasha By Rav Shimshon Sherer





Tonight: Rav Shimshon Sherer Shlita, Rav of Khal Zichron Mordechai will be delivering a timely & important “Shabbos Hagadol Drosha” starting at 7:45pm to 9:00 pm via zoom link webinar. ‎ Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of today’s most dynamic speakers as Klal Yisroel continues to grapple with the Covid19 crisis and its effects.

When: Apr 6, 2020 07:45 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Rabbi Sherer Drasha

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/328526536

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16465588656,,328526536# or +13126266799,,328526536#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 328 526 536







