WATCH: Chareidi Mayors Publish Video Imploring Public To Wear Masks





The mayors of Chareidi cities in Israel published a video on Monday calling on to the public to adhere to Health Ministry directives to wear a mask when outside the house, which became mandatory in Israel on Sunday.

“The mask prevents infection,” says Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein. “The mask protects the ones most precious to us,” says Beitar Mayor Meir Rubinstein.

“If we’ll all follow the rules and put on a mask, Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush says, “we’ll b’ezras Hashem be able to quickly,” continued the head of the Rechasim local council Dan Cohen, “return to our regular routine,” concluded the head of the Telzstone local council Yitzchak Ravitz.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








