HYPOCRISY: Chareidi MK In Ramat Gan Stunned by Flagrant Violation Of Rules As Mayor Besmirches Chareidi Public





MK Uri Maklev (Degel HaTorah) was in Ramat Gan this week and was astounded to see dozens of Ramat Gan residents strolling in public parks without masks or adhering to social distancing regulations as neighboring Bnei Brak residents remained in their homes under strict police enforcement, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Maklev approached people in a pubic park (from 6 feet away of course) and asked them what they know about the residents of Bnei Brak and why they’re not adhering to Health Ministry regulations.

“While the Chareidi public is slandered and denigrated and forced to quarantine you’re enjoying strolls here in the public parks,” Maklev said to Ramat Gan residents. “Why aren’t’ you wearing masks and adhering to Health Ministry instructions?”

The residents, who didn’t have satisfactory answers, tried to evade Maklev’s questions but Maklev refused to concede.

“The mayor that you chose – Carmel Shama Hacohen – slanders the Chareidi pubic and demands to set up fences around the city of Bnei Brak as if the Chareidi pubic spreads the virus while you’re still wandering around the city without masks and without maintaining social distancing, something that according to all medical opinions transmits and spreads the virus.”

Last Monday, Bnei Brak residents were astonished to find a fence separating Ramat Gan from Bnei Brak, constructed by workers on the instructions of Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen.

The Ramat Gan municipality stated that since the police are unable to hermetically seal Bnei Brak, they were forced to close the gaps allowing Bnei Brak residents access to Ramat Gan.

The construction of the fence was found extremely offensive by Bnei Brak residents and others, with many saying it is reminiscent of dark times in Jewish history. One secular social media user sardonically wrote: “Listen Ramat Gan Mayor, forget about the fences. Attach a yellow Magen David to the lapels of all the Chareidim in Bnei Brak.”

Interior Ministry officials ordered the Ramat Gan municipality to remove the fence later on Monday as its construction was illegal.

Ramat Gan residents were actually among the first Israelis to “import” the coronavirus into Israel following vacations abroad.

