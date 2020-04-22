Son of Gerrer Rebbe Donates Blood Plasma After Surviving Covid-19





Rav Shlomo Tzvi Alter, Son of the Gerrer Rebbe, arrived at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer Hospital in order to donate plasma for Corona patients. Alter recuperated two weeks ago after having contracted Covid-19 Coronavirus, and arrived at the hospital with Shimmi Gesheid from the organization Rachshei Lev to the blood bank at the hospital.

After a series of medical checkups conducted by Deputy Director of MDA Doctor Eli Jaffe, he began the process of donating plasma that will allow three people to receive the plasma and thereby hopefully heal from the Coronavirus.

The Moetzes Gedolei Torah publicized a general call to all people who recuperated from Coronavirus to donate blood plasma in order to help save lives.

The organization Rachshei Lev has stepped in to help MDA with running their blood bank and helping arrange for Coronavirus survivors to donate plasma.







