Chasdei Hashem: Only COVID-19 Patient In Israel To Undergo Dialysis While In Isolation Recovers





A 52-year-old Chareidi woman, the mother of 6 children, who contracted the coronavirus on the background of already being chronically ill with kidney disease and dependent on dialysis, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, b’chasdei Hashem, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The woman, who was hospitalized in Laniado Hospital in Netanya, was tended to by an extensive staff of specialists, including nephrologists, internists, and others due to the complexity of her case requiring her to undergo peritoneal dialysis in the sterile coronavirus ward.

The woman has recovered completely from the coronavirus and was released from the hospital. She will continue undergoing peritoneal dialysis at home.

“To release a ‘complex patient’ from the coronavirus ward is extremely joyous,” said the head of the coronavirus ward, Dr. Uriel Levinger.

“The medical staff in the ward administers professional and devoted care and we see positive results, Baruch Hashem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








