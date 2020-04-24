New Technology Allows Israeli Hospital To Receive Corona Test Results in 90 Minutes





Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv began implementing a faster method of testing for Covid-19 Coronavirus. By utilizing the new test, patients can have their results in less than 90 minutes.

Dr. Chanoch Goldschmidt, head of the Laboratory Department in Ichilov Hospital told Channel 12 news during an interview that “It is an advanced and reliable technology that gives hospitals the opportunity to get the result back from a coronavirus test in fewer than 90 minutes,”

According to Goldschmidt, one of the main reasons for the faster turnaround time of the new method is that the entire process of the test takes place in one location. “This unit takes each individual sample and passes it via production, processing, and decoding steps,” Goldschmidt said.

The test is based on a technology developed in the United States which allows for a small number of tests to be done in a short period of time. This is in stark contrast to the common method which sees a large number of tests as well as the transferring of the tests themselves to a laboratory for processing, requiring a longer period of time.

The not methodology comes with a drawback in that it costs approximately four times more than the common method. For this reason, it is expected that the new testing technique will only be implemented in a handful of medical centers, emergency rooms, and pediatric emergency centers. Additionally, it will be used in testing medical staff tasked with treating coronavirus patients.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







