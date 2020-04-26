Tragedy In Germany: Chabad Shaliach Rav Binyamin Wolff, 43, Dies From COVID-19, Leaves 8 Orphans

Rav Binyamin Wolff, z’l, a Chabad shaliach in Hanover, Germany, passed away from the coronavirus on Friday night at the age of 43, leaving behind his wife, 8 young children, parents and siblings, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Wolff is the son of Rav Menny and Feigel Wolff of Kiryat Malachi, Israel, and is the son-in-law of the famed Chabad shaliach Rav Moshe Greenberg, z’l, and his wife Devorah, of Bnei Brak.

Rav Wolff was extremely successful as a shaliach in Hanover and over the years managed to make a complete turnabout in the Jewish identity of the lives of many Jews in the city.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)