Tragedy In Germany: Chabad Shaliach Rav Binyamin Wolff, 43, Dies From COVID-19, Leaves 8 Orphans





Rav Binyamin Wolff, z’l, a Chabad shaliach in Hanover, Germany, passed away from the coronavirus on Friday night at the age of 43, leaving behind his wife, 8 young children, parents and siblings, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Wolff is the son of Rav Menny and Feigel Wolff of Kiryat Malachi, Israel, and is the son-in-law of the famed Chabad shaliach Rav Moshe Greenberg, z’l, and his wife Devorah, of Bnei Brak.

Rav Wolff was extremely successful as a shaliach in Hanover and over the years managed to make a complete turnabout in the Jewish identity of the lives of many Jews in the city.

🇩🇪✡️ — Germany: BDE:Rabbi Binyamin Wolff z”l, the Chabad Shliach in city of Hanover passed away shabbos from coronavirus at age 43, leaving behind wife and eight children. This photo taken three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/nopqGWPT8O — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) April 26, 2020

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

