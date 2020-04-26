Israel: 15,298 Cases, 199 Deaths, COVID-19 Situation In Druze Population “Under Control”





There are 15,298 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos, with 127 in serious condition, of whom 99 are ventilated.

Israel recorded 199 fatalities due to the coronavirus as of Motzei Shabbos.

A total of 6,400 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

On Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated in a video consultation hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kutz of seven world leaders of countries categorized as leading the world in the battle against the coronavirus.

The world leaders who particpated were Kurz, Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו השתתף בוועידת מנהיגים (Video Conference) באירוח קנצלר אוסטריה, עם מנהיגי מדינות מובילות בהתמודדות עם מגפת הקורונה. המנהיגים דנו בשיתופי פעולה בינלאומיים בהתמודדות עם התפשטות המגפה. pic.twitter.com/0QHuRtgZMX — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) April 24, 2020

According to a Health Ministry report the coronavirus situation among the Druze population in Israel is under control, with 37 confirmed cases out of a population of 149,267.

