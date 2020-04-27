Deir al-Assad In The Galil Has Highest COVID-19 Morbidity, Which Cities Are Next?





Israel’s Health Ministry published morbidity data on Sunday on coronavirus fatalities in Israel, which totaled 199 at the time of the report.

Currently, the locality with over 5,000 residents with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases is the town of Deir al-Assad in the Galil, with 150 confirmed cases in its population of 12,435.

Israel Police put Deir al-Asad and Bi’ina, an adjacent town, into lockdown last week and has since removed the lockdown.

Bnei Brak is now in second place of large cities with high rates of infection, with 2,747 confirmed cases in its population of 195,298.

However, the situation in Chareidi communities in Israel is worrying, with data showing that hundreds of new cases have been diagnosed in Chareidi cities in the past few days, with 81 new cases in Bnei Brak, 15 in Beitar Illit, 23 in Modi’in Illit, 24 in Beit Shemesh, 5 in Elad and 132 in Jerusalem.

Following Bnei Brak, the following localities have the highest rate of infection, in order: Elad, Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, Kochav Ya’akov, Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Peki’in, Bana’a, Netivot, Jasser a-Zarqa, Kiryat Ye’arim (Telzstone), Ohr Yehuda, Mitzpe Ramon, Givat Ze’ev, Tiveria, Rechasim , Efrat, Katzrin, Charish, Kfar Chabad, Beit Arye, and Beit El.

