Israel Marks 1st Death Among Medical Professionals





Israel’s 200th fatality was the first death among medical professionals on the line of the coronavirus battle.

Susie Levy, 66, a nurse at Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv passed away of the coronavirus at Poriya Hospital in Tiveria after almost a month of being hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and on a ventilator.

Tragically, Levy’s 71-year-old sister also passed away from the coronavirus only two weeks ago, also at Poriya Hospital.

Levy served as a nurse at Sheba for over 45 years, ultimately becoming the head nurse of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department.

“Ima insisted on continuing to work even though she could have retired, which is characteristic of her endless giving and caring until her last day,” Levy’s children said. “She left a legacy of love, caring, patience, respect for others, professionalism and loyalty. We will ensure that her work lives on.”

“This is a painful moment for all of us, losing one of our team during the battle against the coronavirus,” said Dr. Itzik Kreis, the Director of Sheba. “Susie raised her family alongside our medical center. She is a symbol of professionalism, dedication to the sense of mission of those working in medicine and of Sheba in particular. Sheba bows its head in mourning.”

Levy behind a husband, two children and three sisters.

