Watch: Father Of Critically Sick 11-Yr.-Old Asks Am Yisrael To Say Tehillim, Says Words Of Emunah





Eliyahu Biton, the father of the 11-year-old who is critically ill with the coronavirus and hospitalized in the ICU in Ramban Hospital in Haifa, sedated and on a ventilator, was interviewed outside the hospital on Monday.

Biton said he’s simply broken and it’s very difficult. But at the same time, with all the pain: ‘Though I walk the valley of death I won’t fear because You are with me.'”

“We’re mamash close to the Borei Olam and receive kochos of tikvah and emunah which help us to go on and to believe that b’ezras Hashem she will be healed.”

Biton wavered for a moment, tearfully saying: “It’s a helpless feeling, not knowing how to help my daughter,” but quickly resumed an encouraging tone, even saying words of chizuk to families marking the yarzheit of loved ones as his interview took place shortly before the onset of Yom Ha’Zikaron.

He addressed families of soldiers who lost their lives al kiddush Hashem, telling them not to be broken that they can’t visit their kevarim due to the lockdown the government is imposing.

“The Borei Olam is with them – He’s the closest with them and guarding all of them. Emunah is what gives koach and hope to Am Yisrael, to continue onwards.”

Biton also implored the public to say Tehillim for his daughter Hadas bas Orah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

