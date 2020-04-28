Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Fly Over NYC, Newark in Salute to Frontline Workers [VIDEOS]





The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flew in formation over New York City and Newark, NJ Tuesday afternoon.

“Operation America Strong” paired the US Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover. The effort served as a salute to healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spectacular salute, from the Air Force and Navy, honored of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel.

Flyovers in Newark, New York City and surrounding boroughs will started at noon and lasted approximately 35 minutes.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The formation flights will also happen over the Philadelphia area later Tuesday.

This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices.

