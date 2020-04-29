Israel: 15,782 Cases, 212 Deaths, Watch: Eerie Silence On Normally Bustling Yom Ha’atzmaut





There are 15,782 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Wednesday, with 117 in serious condition, of whom 91 are ventilated.

A total of 7,929 Israelis have recovered from the virus, which means that the majority of those infected with the virus have now recovered, the Health Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Israel has recorded 212 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Israel marked its 72nd Yom Ha’atzmaut on Wednesday, albeit with its public under total lockdown, a marked difference from every year, when Israel’s streets, parks and nature reserves are full of Israelis picnicking and barbecuing in honor of the day.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority posted a video titled: “Eerie Silence in Israeli Parks on Independence Day.”

The traditional Israeli Air Force flyovers were canceled this year and instead, a smaller flyover was performed over Israel’s hospitals and medical centers to encourage and salute the medical staff on the front in the battle against the coronavirus.

The flyovers began at 9:40 a.m. outside Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center, continued to hospitals in the Tel Aviv area, then flew over Israel’s northern hospitals, proceeded down the coast, to the south, then east, past Rechovot and Rishon L’tzion and on to Jerusalem, and then south, flying over Eilat’s Yoseftal Medical Center and finally back north to fly over Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, the last stop, at 3:50 p.m.

Below, the planes fly over Wolfson Medical Center, the planes’ first stop in Israel:

מטס חיל האוויר מעל בית החולים @Wolfson_Med pic.twitter.com/pGOtP0D1Vt — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 29, 2020

רגע לפני ההמראה – כך נראות ההכנות למטס החגיגי לכבוד יום העצמאות! הצטרפו לשידור הישיר מהמטס בשעה 12:00 ברשתות החברתיות של צה״ל pic.twitter.com/1gDs6fhEAA — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 29, 2020

Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman said in a statement on Yom Ha’atzmaut that the security agency is currently using all its capabilities – not to fight an enemy to Israel’s security but an enemy to Israel’s health, economy and society – the battle against the coronavirus.

“This is not an ordinary mission and certainly not one we are used to,” Argaman said. “But at this time, it’s an inseparable part of protecting national security.”

