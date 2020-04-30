BDE: Beloved Teacher From Bnei Brak, R’ Yehosef Halevi Dachuch, Z’L, Dies Of The Coronavirus





R’ Yehosef Yosef Halevi Dachuch, a member of the Chabad community in Bnei Brak, was niftar due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

R’ Dachuch was born in Yemen and made aliyah to Israel with his family. As a bochur, he learned in a Chabad yeshivah in Lod and later moved to Bnei Brak.

The niftar taught for over 30 years at the Sanzer Talmud Torah in Bnei Brak, where he was especially beloved by the children. His friends and colleagues said that he never once got angry at a child or at anyone else.

Rav Dachuch contracted the coronavirus and he was transferred from his nursing home in Bnei Brak to Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot where he was niftar at the age of 80.

He left behind a wife but unfortunately, he and his wife never had children. The public is asked to learn l’ilui nishmas R’ Yehosef ben R’ Dovid.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

