TRAGIC: Bnei Brak Woman Sits Shiva 3rd Time Due To COVID-19





Rav Shlomo Meir Rosenberg, z’l, of Bnei Brak, was niftar on Friday morning due to the coronavirus in Maanyei Hayeshua Hospital at the age of 72.

Tragically, the almanah, Mrs. Chaya Rosenberg, a high school teacher, is now sitting shiva for the third time this month.

Mrs. Rosenberg’s mother, Mrs. Hinda Ayala Nussbaum, a’h, passed away a little over two weeks ago on Erev Shabbos from the coronavirus and her brother, Hagaon Rav Chanoch Rapahel Nussbaum, z’tl, a Rav at the Ateret HaTorah yeshivah in Jerusalem, passed away a few days later from the virus at the age of 63.

Rav Rosenberg worked in the diamond industry in Ramat Gan and was a noted talmid chacham who spent most of his time learning Torah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

